  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

4 Jun 2022 - Willaston Jubilee Tea Dance

Published: 22nd April 2022 11:46

Jubilee celebrations will come alive in Willaston, with a Tea Dance on the agenda, and you may book your tickets now.

Willaston & South Wirral Rotary Club are hosting a tea dance in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, 2.30pm to 5pm on Saturday, 4th June at Willaston Memorial Hall.

Enjoy tea, cake, dancing and a demonstration by Bedazzled, plus there will be a charity raffle.

1950's-style dress is encouraged.

4 Jun 2022 - Willaston Jubilee Tea Dance

This event has been organised by Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club, as a part of the village Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

All money raised will go towards local and Rotary-nominated charities.

Tickets are £10 each and are available at The Nags Head pub in Willaston village centre, the village Spar shop or book online here.

Come along for a dance or just sit and enjoy the music, while watching others pulling their moves on the dance floor. Either way, we'll see you there!

Willaston Memorial Hall

The Green
Neston Road
Willaston
England
CH64 2XR

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies