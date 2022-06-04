4 Jun 2022 - Willaston Jubilee Tea Dance

Published: 22nd April 2022 11:46

Jubilee celebrations will come alive in Willaston, with a Tea Dance on the agenda, and you may book your tickets now.

Willaston & South Wirral Rotary Club are hosting a tea dance in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, 2.30pm to 5pm on Saturday, 4th June at Willaston Memorial Hall.

Enjoy tea, cake, dancing and a demonstration by Bedazzled, plus there will be a charity raffle.

1950's-style dress is encouraged.

This event has been organised by Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club, as a part of the village Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

All money raised will go towards local and Rotary-nominated charities.

Tickets are £10 each and are available at The Nags Head pub in Willaston village centre, the village Spar shop or book online here.

Come along for a dance or just sit and enjoy the music, while watching others pulling their moves on the dance floor. Either way, we'll see you there!

Willaston Memorial Hall



The Green

Neston Road

Willaston

England

CH64 2XR

