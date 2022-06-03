3 Jun 2022 - Willaston Community Jubilee Event at Hadlow Road Station

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station are delighted to be hosting the Willaston community event at Hadlow Road Station, in support of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Friday 3rd June, starting at 2pm.

Entertainment is kindly being provided by:

Simon Le Barber from 2pm for 30 minutes;

Riversign Choir from 2.15pm to 2.45pm (overlapping with Simon);

Mersey Morris Men from 2.45pm to 3.15pm;

Hadlow Green Singers from 3.15pm to 3.45pm.



Please note all times are approximate.

Tea, filter coffee and cake will be provided free of charge during this event by FHRS volunteers.



Hadlow Road Station

Hadlow Road

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

