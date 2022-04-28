28 Apr 2022 - Coffee Morning for Ukraine
Help raise £1,000 for the people of Ukraine at the Neston & District Churches Together coffee morning
Thursday, 28 April 10am to 12.30pm
Enjoy coffee and cake to raise money for medicines, food, water, shelter and more.
All donations will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
St Nicholas' Church
The Vicarage
Vicarage Lane
Burton
CH64 5TJ
