  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

2-5 Jun 2022 - What's On, Where and When, in Willaston for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Published: 26th April 2022 21:37

Willaston Residents' Society have published the agenda of events happening in Willaston over the Bank Holiday weekend

Happening between Thursday 2nd and Sunday 5th June 2022, there are many events happening in the village.

Jubilee bunting.

Flower Festival, throughout the weekend, 10am to 5pm each day
In Christ Church and the Methodist Chapel. Entrance free. Refreshments available.

Exhibition - 70 Years' of Willaston. Memorial Hall, Thursday 2nd June 12 noon to 5pm, Friday 3rd June, 10am to 1pm. Entrance free. Refreshments available.

Princes and Princesses Party, Nags Head pub, Thursday 2nd June, 2pm -3pm. Children's party with fancy dress and face painting.

Jubilee Event, Hadlow Road Station. Organised by Friends of Hadlow Road Station. Friday 3rd June at 2pm, Performers and free refreshments.

Willaston Country Market, Memorial Hall, Saturday 4th June 9.30am - 11.30am.

Beer Festival, Pollards Inn, Thursday 2nd June to Saturday 4th June. Live music on Friday and Saturday.

Tea Dance, Memorial Hall, Saturday 4th June 3.30pm - 5pm. Organised by Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club. Tickets £10.

Tour of Willaston Meadow, Sunday 5th June at 11am. Meet in the orchard.

Ecumenical Pentecostal Service, Sunday 5th June at 10.45am on The Green.

Big Picnic on Johnston Recreation Ground, with entertainment and stalls. Sunday 5th June, 12 noon to 5pm.

For more information:
- Follow the Willaston Residents' Committee on Facebook -
- Visit the Residents' Society website -
- Keep an eye on noticeboards -

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies