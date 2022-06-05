2-5 Jun 2022 - What's On, Where and When, in Willaston for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Weekend

Published: 26th April 2022 21:37

Willaston Residents' Society have published the agenda of events happening in Willaston over the Bank Holiday weekend

Happening between Thursday 2nd and Sunday 5th June 2022, there are many events happening in the village.

Flower Festival, throughout the weekend, 10am to 5pm each day

In Christ Church and the Methodist Chapel. Entrance free. Refreshments available.

Exhibition - 70 Years' of Willaston. Memorial Hall, Thursday 2nd June 12 noon to 5pm, Friday 3rd June, 10am to 1pm. Entrance free. Refreshments available.

Princes and Princesses Party, Nags Head pub, Thursday 2nd June, 2pm -3pm. Children's party with fancy dress and face painting.

Jubilee Event, Hadlow Road Station. Organised by Friends of Hadlow Road Station. Friday 3rd June at 2pm, Performers and free refreshments.

Willaston Country Market, Memorial Hall, Saturday 4th June 9.30am - 11.30am.

Beer Festival, Pollards Inn, Thursday 2nd June to Saturday 4th June. Live music on Friday and Saturday.

Tea Dance, Memorial Hall, Saturday 4th June 3.30pm - 5pm. Organised by Willaston and South Wirral Rotary Club. Tickets £10.

Tour of Willaston Meadow, Sunday 5th June at 11am. Meet in the orchard.

Ecumenical Pentecostal Service, Sunday 5th June at 10.45am on The Green.

Big Picnic on Johnston Recreation Ground, with entertainment and stalls. Sunday 5th June, 12 noon to 5pm.

For more information:

- Follow the Willaston Residents' Committee on Facebook -

- Visit the Residents' Society website -

- Keep an eye on noticeboards -

