5 Jun 2022 - The Big Jubilee Lunch
|Published: 3rd May 2022 18:11
Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a stunning celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with the return of the CH64 Big Lunch.
Our beautiful Stanney Fields Park, and the newly re-opened Neston Civic Hall, will host a fantastic day for the whole community to come together and share friendships, food and fun.
- Bring a Picnic
- Family Picnic Area
- Live Entertainment
- Food & Drink Stalls
- Craft Stalls
- Demonstrations and Drills
- Performances
- Family Games Area
- Platinum Bake-off Competition
- ...and Much More!
Sunday 5 June 2022, 2.00 - 5.00pm
Stanney Fields Park and Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64
Funded by Neston Town Council, Co-ordinated by Hip & Harmony CIC, Supported by NCYC.
