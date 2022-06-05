5 Jun 2022 - The Big Jubilee Lunch

Published: 3rd May 2022 18:11

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a stunning celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with the return of the CH64 Big Lunch.

Our beautiful Stanney Fields Park, and the newly re-opened Neston Civic Hall, will host a fantastic day for the whole community to come together and share friendships, food and fun.

Bring a Picnic

Family Picnic Area

Live Entertainment

Food & Drink Stalls



Craft Stalls

Demonstrations and Drills

Performances

Family Games Area

Platinum Bake-off Competition

...and Much More!



Sunday 5 June 2022, 2.00 - 5.00pm

Stanney Fields Park and Neston Civic Hall

Hinderton Road

Neston

CH64



Funded by Neston Town Council, Co-ordinated by Hip & Harmony CIC, Supported by NCYC.

