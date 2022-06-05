  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
5 Jun 2022 - The Big Jubilee Lunch

Published: 3rd May 2022 18:11

Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a stunning celebration of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with the return of the CH64 Big Lunch.

Big Jubilee Lunch Neston

Our beautiful Stanney Fields Park, and the newly re-opened Neston Civic Hall, will host a fantastic day for the whole community to come together and share friendships, food and fun.

  • Bring a Picnic
  • Family Picnic Area
  • Live Entertainment
  • Food & Drink Stalls
  • Craft Stalls
  • Demonstrations and Drills
  • Performances
  • Family Games Area
  • Platinum Bake-off Competition
  • ...and Much More!

Sunday 5 June 2022, 2.00 - 5.00pm

Stanney Fields Park and Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64

Funded by Neston Town Council, Co-ordinated by Hip & Harmony CIC, Supported by NCYC.

