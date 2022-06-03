3 Jun 2022 - Jubilee Friday Market, Neston Town Square

Grab your commemorative shopper bag, while you enjoy celebrated local entertainment at this right, royal event

Neston Town Council are pleased to announce that they will be holding a Jubilee Market on the Friday 3rd June Jubilee bank holiday.

Most of the regular traders will be there, there will be entertainment on the market square and hot food and refreshing drinks will be available while you soak up the royal atmosphere.

The 64 N'Ukes will be playing and groups from Little Actors Theatre Company will be dancing some Jubilee related dances at 11.00am.

This will be followed by a children's fancy dress parade, organised by Little Actors Theatre Company, with the theme being ‘The Queen'. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Neston will be judging the entrants and awarding some prizes for the best costumes in two age groups, infants and juniors. Anyone wishing to take part should meet at the front of the Town Hall at 11.20am.

From 9.00am there will be FREE face painting for children and a Jubilee Trail with a small prize for every entrant. Councillors will have a charity book stall and will be handing out commemorative Neston Market Jubilee shopping bags.

Market & Town Hall Manager and Support Co-ordinator, Nicky McMahon says: "It looks set to be a ‘Right Royal Event'."

Friday, 3rd June 8.00am to 2.00pm

Neston Market Square

Town Hall

High Street

Neston

Cheshire

CH64 9TR

