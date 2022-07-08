8 Jul 2022 - Hugely Popular Summer Pops Return to Parkgate

Gifted and popular musical talents, headliners Hue & Cry and local talent Zuzu will light up the stage for Marquee Week this July

As part of the upcoming busy cultural season, the hugely popular Summer Pops will return to The Neston Club, on Friday, 8th July 2022.

The fantastic venue, where the Parkgate Summer Pops was hosted in 2019 and again last year, will be making sure the visiting crowds are delighted.

Headlining the event is the internationally renowned group Hue & Cry, the award-winning and bestselling duo, featuring brothers Patrick and Gregory Kane. They first took the music scene by storm in the eighties, after their first single ‘Labour of Love' made the Top 10 in 1987.

In addition to having sold in excess of two million records worldwide, Hue & Cry has also supported some of the most prestigious acts on the planet, including U2, Madonna and Van Morrison.

Wallasey-based talent and legendary live artist Zuzu, is celebrating the success of her recent album ‘Queensway Tunnel', and will be on hand to show her hometown audience just why she is proving to be such a hit on the festival circuit.

Summer Pops Event Organiser and Owner Pez Tellett explains: "This event was such a huge success in 2021, as music lovers really relished the return to live gigs."

Pez Tellet and team are really excited to be back this year and look forward to this unique mix of performers putting on a tremendous show for us, in a venue that is both prestigious and inviting to all.

