Neston

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
8 May 2022 - Briarfield Open Gardens

Published: 7th May 2022 21:08

The beautiful gardens at Briarfield are open for all, this Sunday afternoon

Briarfield gardens, as part of the National Garden Scheme are having an open garden day on Sunday 8th May.

Come along to our gardens and explore all the magnificence they have to offer. Lots of late spring/early summer blooms, a great well stocked plant sale and Teas available in the church just a very small stroll along the rake.

Briarfield Gardens, Burton

1-5pm

Adults £5.00, children free

Cash only event

The profits from all events we run throughout the year, go toward local and worthy charities, including Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Carers Trust.

For more information, visit ngs.org.uk.

Briarfield Gardens, Burton

Briarfield
The Rake
Burton
CH64 5TL

 

