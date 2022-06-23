  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

23 Jun 2022 - Wirral Bird Club Present Wildlife Images from the Edge

Published: 9th May 2022 22:10

An illustrated presentation by Wirral-based photographer, educator and lecturer, Brian Anderson, featuring photos of unique species and fabulous landscapes

 Brian Anderson says: "Join me on this new talk, featuring unique species that have adapted to survive on the edge.

"Including the most northerly and southerly living gulls; monkeys that live in Japan's snowy mountain areas; penguins that can endure the heat of the equator and penguins that survive in the coldest region of our planet, to the birds that can fly 15,000 km (around 10,000 miles) over the sea before returning to land.

"‘Wildlife Images from the Edge' is truly a visual treat, interspersed with amazing facts and humorous anecdotes about my close encounters with these amazing creatures across five continents. This talk is not to be missed by anyone with a love for wildlife and nature."

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, Church Road, West Kirby, Wirral, CH48 7HL.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

 

Thursday 23rd June 2022, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm 

 St Bridget's Church Centre
Church Road
West Kirby
Wirral
CH48 7HL

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies