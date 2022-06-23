23 Jun 2022 - Wirral Bird Club Present Wildlife Images from the Edge

Published: 9th May 2022 22:10

An illustrated presentation by Wirral-based photographer, educator and lecturer, Brian Anderson, featuring photos of unique species and fabulous landscapes

Brian Anderson says: "Join me on this new talk, featuring unique species that have adapted to survive on the edge.

"Including the most northerly and southerly living gulls; monkeys that live in Japan's snowy mountain areas; penguins that can endure the heat of the equator and penguins that survive in the coldest region of our planet, to the birds that can fly 15,000 km (around 10,000 miles) over the sea before returning to land.

"‘Wildlife Images from the Edge' is truly a visual treat, interspersed with amazing facts and humorous anecdotes about my close encounters with these amazing creatures across five continents. This talk is not to be missed by anyone with a love for wildlife and nature."

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, Church Road, West Kirby, Wirral, CH48 7HL.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

Thursday 23rd June 2022, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm

St Bridget's Church Centre

Church Road

West Kirby

Wirral

CH48 7HL

