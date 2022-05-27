  • Bookmark this page

27 May 2022 - Neston Singers Invite You to their Spring Concert

Published: 9th May 2022 22:29

Neston Singers are giving a spring concert on Friday 27th May at 7.30pm, at the United Reformed Church on Parkgate Road

Tickets are £7 and under 12s are free, when accompanied by an adult.

The raffle will be held in aid of choir funds, to support hall hire, and hire of concert venues, together with sheet music. Membership subscription has already been increased again this year, as due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the choir are struggling to keep this important community choir functioning

Tickets on the door and from choir members. 

NE SingersNeston Singers 2019 Christmas Concert.Parkgate & Neston United Reformed Church
 
Pargate Road

Neston
CH64 6UZ

 

 

