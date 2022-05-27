27 May 2022 - Neston Singers Invite You to their Spring Concert
|Published: 9th May 2022 22:29
Neston Singers are giving a spring concert on Friday 27th May at 7.30pm, at the United Reformed Church on Parkgate Road
Tickets are £7 and under 12s are free, when accompanied by an adult.
The raffle will be held in aid of choir funds, to support hall hire, and hire of concert venues, together with sheet music. Membership subscription has already been increased again this year, as due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the choir are struggling to keep this important community choir functioning
Tickets on the door and from choir members.
Neston
CH64 6UZ
