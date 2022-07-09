8-9 Jul 2022 - Music Fit for a Queen
|Published: 11th May 2022 21:00
Hadlow Green Singers Platinum Jubilee Concert promises a feast of traditional and popular choral pieces
Tickets are £8, under 16s £4, and include refreshments.
Buy yours today at Willaston Spar convenience store, from choir members or by calling Anne on 0151 327 8048.
8.00pm, Friday 8th and Saturday 9th July, 2022
Willaston Memorial Hall
Neston Road
Willaston
CH64 2XR
