4 Jun 2022 - Jubilee Farmers' Market

Published: 11th May 2022 21:38

Burton Village Farmers' Market and Fun Dog Show at Gladstone Village Hall

Don't miss our Jubilee Farmers' Market and Fun Dog Show on Saturday 4th June, 10.00am to 3.00pm.

Bring the whole family, pick up some delicious cakes, coffee and lunch.

Take home the best in food and drink from award-winning producers and perhaps even a rosette!

 Farmers' Market at Gladstone Village Hall, Burton

Free parking and market entry, dog class entry is £2.50.  

Saturday 4th June, 10.00am to 3.00pm 

Gladstone Village Hall
Burton
Neston
Wirral
CH64 5TH 

 

 

