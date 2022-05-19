19 May 2022 - Neston Flower Society Meeting
|Author: Pat Wood
|Published: 13th May 2022 10:39
Neston Flower Society is back at The Civic Hall for our May meeting.
We welcome Liz Broad from Formby with her demonstration 'Seasonal Flowers.'
The demonstration starts at 10.30am.
Looking forward to an exciting morning.
Visitors welcome: £5.00. See you there.
Thursday 19 June 2022, 10.30am
Neston Civic Hall
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.