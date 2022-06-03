3 Jun 2022 - Parkgate Jubilee Street Party
Come along to a Party on the Parade!
Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, this free event will see trestle tables set up on Mostyn Square. Bring your own food and drinks.
There will be a DJ and live music.
Friday 3 June 2022, 3pm - 9pm
Mostyn Square
Parkgate
CH64 6SL
Comments
