3 Jun 2022 - Parkgate Jubilee Street Party

Published: 15th May 2022 14:08

Come along to a Party on the Parade!

Celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, this free event will see trestle tables set up on Mostyn Square. Bring your own food and drinks.

There will be a DJ and live music.

Friday 3 June 2022, 3pm - 9pm

Mostyn Square

Parkgate

CH64 6SL

