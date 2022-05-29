29 May 2022 - Ukraine Fundraiser at Hadlow Road

Published: 16th May 2022 10:02

Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) are delighted to announce that they are holding a Ukraine Special fundraising event on Sunday 29th May 2022.

Bacon batch, cake & filter coffee or tea will be just £4!

All the revenue generated by this FHRS pop-up café, along with all generous donations received on that day, will be given to the DEC Ukraine appeal.

FHRS will fund all costs of providing this pop-up café itself, thereby maximising the donation amount.

We look forward to serving our usual, as well as new customers, who will be contributing to this special fundraising event that is raising money for such a very deserving cause.

Sunday 29 May 2022, 10am to 1pm

Hadlow Road Station

Hadlow Road

Willaston

CH64 2UQ

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.