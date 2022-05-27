27 May 2022 - Bat Walk at Lees Lane Ponds

Author: Friends of Lees Lane Ponds Published: 20th May 2022 10:00

Come and be wowed by our local bats as they swoop over the Lees Lane Ponds at dusk.

Use our detectors to identify the species with the help of experts.

It is a magical evening if the weather is warm as the bats will be feeding after hibernation. We suggest you wear suitable footwear for a short walk and bring appropriate clothing for the weather and a torch.

We will gather at 9.00pm at the car park at Lees Lane Ponds. A short introduction about bats is followed by a walk along the Wirral Way and down into the eerie cutting after darkness falls.

Friday, 27 May 2022, 9.00-10.30pm

Lees Lane Ponds

Neston

CH64 7TH

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.