22 Jun 2022 - June Open Day at Wirral Met College

Published: 24th May 2022 11:53

Wirral Met is opening its doors to prospective students and you are invited

on Wednesday 22 June, 4.30pm to 7pm.
on Wednesday 22 June, 4.30pm to 7pm.

Book Your Place to:

Discover the college's state-of-the-art facilities

Receive free information and guidance (financial support, learning support and careers advice)

Talk to specialist course tutors about different subject areas and your choice of career

Chat with Student Ambassadors about college life

Ask any questions and make an application

June 2022 Open Day at Wirral Met College

With five specialist campuses offering a wide range of career-led courses for ages 16 and over, you are sure to find the right pathway for you.

Twelve Quays

Morpeth Dock, Shore Road, Birkenhead, CH41 1AG

- Access to Higher Education
- Animal Management
- Art, Design, Creative Media and Music
- Automotive
- Childcare and Early Years
- Computing and IT
- Engineering
- Health and Social Care
- Science
- Social Studies
- Teacher Training

Conway Park

Europa Boulevard, Birkenhead, CH41 4NT

- British Sign Language
- English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)
- Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy
- Hospitality and Culinary Arts
- Skills for Life and Work
- Travel, Tourism and Aviation

Wirral Waters

Tower Road, Birkenhead, CH41 1AA

- Bricklaying
- Carpentry and Joinery
- Electrical Installation
- Painting and Decorating
- Plumbing and Gas
- Plastering
- Professional and Digital Construction

The Oval

Old Chester Road, Bebington, CH63 7LH

- Sports Coaching and Management
- Personal Training
- Outdoor Education
- Public Services
- Uniformed services

Hamilton

Argyle Street, Birkenhead, CH41 6AY

- Accounting and Professional Studies
- Human Resources (CIPD)

Sign up today to secure your place

 

 

Comments

