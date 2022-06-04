4 Jun 2022 - Open Air Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service
|Published: 25th May 2022 12:01
Neston & District Churches Together invite us all to this special service in Neston Market Square
Please come along and join in the Open Air Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service.
Saturday, 4th June, from 10.30am
Neston Market Square
Town Hall
High Street
Neston
CH64 9TR
