  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

29 May 2022 - Delfan Open Garden, Little Neston

Published: 25th May 2022 22:18

On Sunday 29 May 2022 'Delfan' will be opening its garden again under the National Garden Scheme between 1.00pm and 4.00pm.

The garden is surrounded by mature trees. Spring borders with camellias and rhododendrons, followed by herbaceous borders offering colour and variety of planting. The borders provide fragrance with roses climbing up obelisks. A tender plant area and fern bed sit amongst the cottage garden plants. Echinaceas, heleniums, and, dahlias provide late summer colour.

Delfan gardens

Light refreshments including homemade cakes will be available at St Michael's Church, Marshlands Road, less than two minutes walk from the garden.  

Following the COVID 19 pandemic the National Garden Scheme (NGS) have now introduced card payment facilities at the garden, and you can also click through to purchase tickets in advance on the NGS website.

Admission to the garden is £4, children go free. No dogs are permitted..  

Delfan
Burton Road
Little Neston
CH64 4AF

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies