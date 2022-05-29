29 May 2022 - Delfan Open Garden, Little Neston

Published: 25th May 2022 22:18

On Sunday 29 May 2022 'Delfan' will be opening its garden again under the National Garden Scheme between 1.00pm and 4.00pm.

The garden is surrounded by mature trees. Spring borders with camellias and rhododendrons, followed by herbaceous borders offering colour and variety of planting. The borders provide fragrance with roses climbing up obelisks. A tender plant area and fern bed sit amongst the cottage garden plants. Echinaceas, heleniums, and, dahlias provide late summer colour.

Light refreshments including homemade cakes will be available at St Michael's Church, Marshlands Road, less than two minutes walk from the garden.

Following the COVID 19 pandemic the National Garden Scheme (NGS) have now introduced card payment facilities at the garden, and you can also click through to purchase tickets in advance on the NGS website.

Admission to the garden is £4, children go free. No dogs are permitted..

Delfan

Burton Road

Little Neston

CH64 4AF

