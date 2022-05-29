28-29 May 2022 - Open Gardens at Poulton Hall in Bebington

Published: 27th May 2022 17:44

The parkland and gardens near Neston, will be open to visitors, in aid of charity

The gardens of Poulton Hall will be open to the public this Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th May, from 2.00pm to 5.00pm. Enter through the Wardrobe, attended by the Witch and see Narnia and other worlds of make-believe reflected in the layout and statuary, Cream teas and other attractions including an Archery demonstration on Saturday.





The open event is in aid of the National Gardens Scheme charities.

Adult general admission is £6, or £9.50 to include a cream tea. Children may visit, free of charge.

All well-behaved dogs are most welcome too.

Pre-book Your Tickets via TicketSource Or pay on the day. More information is also available on the website poultonhall.co.uk.

Poulton Hall

Bebington

CH63 9LN

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.