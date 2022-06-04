4 Jun 2022 - Cheshire Rural Touring Arts presents the Flying Bazazi Brothers

Published: 30th May 2022 11:03

Cheshire Rural Touring Arts presents the Flying Bazazi Brothers at West Vale Park.

A sparkling skilled cabaret act, a heady mix of celebrity, circus and family history the Bazazi Brothers' style is part Cirque du Soleil, part Tom Jones - with a little Swayze thrown in for good measure.

Ridiculous dancing, dad humour, and a surprising amount of skill and dexterity makes this a show you won't want to miss.

This is a free family show - bring your own picnic.

Saturday 4th June, 1pm

West Vale Park

Little Neston

CH64 0SF

