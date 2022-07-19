  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

19 Jul 2022 - Elizabeth Macneal Circus Of Wonders Book Event

Published: 31st May 2022 17:04

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcomes Sunday Times best-selling author Elizabeth Macneal for a book talk and signing

The team at Linghams is excited to welcome back Elizabeth Macneal, to chat all things 'Circus Of Wonders'.

Elizabeth Macneal - Circus of Wonders

Reviews

A glittering follow-up to The Doll Factory . . . a mark of Macneal's subtlety and originality - Guardian

Elizabeth Macneal's marvellous debut, The Doll Factory, was a bestselling success. This second book, beautifully written and filled with character and life, cements her reputation as a new talent - The Times

Wonderful . . . Glitters and gleams with the grimy stories of a travelling circus . . . Utterly beguiling - Daily Mail

Spectacular . . . A brilliantly involving story, vivid with the sights and sounds of Victorian England. A fantastic read - Daily Express

Exhilarating . . . shows the same rich imagination Macneal revealed in her debut novel - Sunday Times

A fantastical, absolutely immersive gem of a read - Red

Synopsis

 1866. In a coastal village in southern England, Nell picks violets for a living. Set apart by her community because of the birthmarks that speckle her skin, Nell's world is her beloved brother.

But when Jasper Jupiter's Circus of Wonders arrives in the village, a great betrayal befalls Nell: she is sold by her father to Jasper Jupiter, promising him his very own ‘leopard girl'. Nell is torn from all she knows and taken away against her will, but, as her fame grows, and she finds friendship with the other performers and Jasper's gentle brother Toby, she begins gradually to wonder if joining the show might not actually be the best thing ever to have happened to her.

In London, newspapers describe Nell as the eighth wonder of the world. Figurines are cast in her image, and crowds rush to watch Nellie Moon soar through the air.

But who gets to tell Nell's story? What happens when her fame threatens to eclipse that of the showman who bought her? And as she falls in love with Toby, can he detach himself from his past and the terrible secret that binds him to his brother?

Moving from the pleasure gardens of Victorian London to the battle-scarred plains of the Crimea, Circus of Wonders is an astonishing story about power and ownership, fame and the threat of invisibility.

Admission from £7.00

Tuesday, 19 July 2022, 7pm

248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside
CH60 7SG 
 
t: 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk
 
Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.
 

Linghams

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies