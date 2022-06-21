21 Jun 2022 - Retired Scottish Footballer Pat Nevin, Book Talk and Signing

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome retired EFC and Tranmere Rovers footballer, Pat Nevin Linghams are thrilled to welcome Pat Nevin back to Wirral for an evening of chat about his book The Accidental Footballer. It's a life-affirming and nostalgic memoir from Pat's time playing the game. Reviews

A heroic outsider - a pleasure to read.' - TheGuardian

‘A fulsome evocation of football before the Premier League.' - The i

‘Such a good storyteller...joyous.' - Financial Times

‘Honest, raw, revealing and very funny. How to live a life and career to the full. Insightful book about the most successful outsider inside football ever...' - Henry Winter, Chief Football Writer, The Times

‘Pat is a wonderful one-off...and this is the story of why that is.' - John Murray, Chief Sports Correspondent, BBC Radio 5 Live

‘Unusually vibrant and elegant with heroic doses of humour, insight and self-effacement, this is an absolute must-read for the football connoisseur.' - Omid Djalili

‘The biggest influence of my professional career both on and off the pitch.' - Graeme Le Saux

‘I grew up captivated by Pat Nevin the player. As a man he taught me even more about the beauty of the game. One of football's great mavericks, and Chelsea's greatest players. And he can spin a mean tune too.' - Sam Matterface

‘I used to walk miles to see Pat Nevin play football and I'd do the same now to read his thoughts. Always challenging, always entertaining.' - Lord Sebastian Coe

‘A refreshingly honest and thought-provoking autobiography. As deftly delivered as some of Pat's ball skills in his 1980's heyday.' - ToffeeWeb

Synopsis

Pat Nevin never wanted to be a professional footballer.

His future was clear, he'd become a teacher like his brothers. There was only one problem with this - Pat was far too good to avoid attention.

Raised in Glasgow's East End, Pat loved the game, playing for hours and obsessively following Celtic. But as he grew up, he also loved Joy Division, wearing his Indie ‘gloom boom' coat and going on marches - hardly typical footballer behaviour!

Placed firmly in the 80s and 90s, before the advent of the Premier League, and often with racism and violence present, Pat Nevin writes with honesty, insight and wry humour. We are transported vividly to Chelsea and Everton, and colourfully diverted by John Peel, Morrissey and nights out at the Hacienda.

The Accidental Footballer is a different kind of football memoir. Capturing all the joys of professional football as well as its contradictions and conflicts, it's about being defined by your actions, not your job, and is the perfect reminder of how life can throw you the most extraordinary surprises, when you least expect it.

Tickets are £13 including a copy of the book, or £23 for couples, including one copy.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place 7pm on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 at The Neston Club, Station Road, Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

Linghams Booksellers 0151 342 7290 e: books@linghams.co.uk t:e: Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.

