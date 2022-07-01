1 Jul 2022 - UNICEF Ukraine Danceathon

Published: 14th June 2022 12:18

A fun charity danceathon to raise money for the UNICEF Ukraine fund

Dance to the tunes of the Bee Gees, ABBA and lots of other favourites.

We'll be doing Salsa, line dancing, disco, Cha Cha, Bollywood, merengué, and more.

Easy to follow steps, led by dance/fitness instructors Gemma, Sarah, Sue and Debbie.

FabUlous and all strictly for a good cause.

Dancers and non dancers welcome, please wear comfy clothes and trainers.

There will also be amazing raffle prizes.

£20 per ticket, call Suzanne on 07512 722412 to book.

Friday, 1st July 7.30pm to 11pm

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

