  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

1 Jul 2022 - UNICEF Ukraine Danceathon

Published: 14th June 2022 12:18

A fun charity danceathon to raise money for the UNICEF Ukraine fund

 Dance to the tunes of the Bee Gees, ABBA and lots of other favourites.

We'll be doing Salsa, line dancing, disco, Cha Cha, Bollywood, merengué, and more.

CREDIT: Pixabay

Easy to follow steps, led by dance/fitness instructors Gemma, Sarah, Sue and Debbie.

FabUlous and all strictly for a good cause.

Dancers and non dancers welcome, please wear comfy clothes and trainers.

There will also be amazing raffle prizes.

£20 per ticket, call Suzanne on 07512 722412 to book.

Friday, 1st July 7.30pm to 11pm

Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies