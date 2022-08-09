  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

9 Aug 2022 - Jane Dunn Talks Jane's Patisserie, Celebrate!

Published: 14th June 2022 11:33

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome Jane Dunn to chat about her new recipe book

The team at Linghams is looking forward to chatting all things cakes with Jane because good things come to those who bake!

Jane Dunn - Jane's Patisserie, Celebrate!

Synopsis

From bestselling author Jane Dunn, the blogger and baker behind Jane's Patisserie, Celebrate! is packed with simple bakes, mouth-watering flavours, and iconic treats that will make every day special.

Whether you're looking for a fancy funfetti sponge cake for a Birthday, a chunky Mini Egg Cookie for Easter, or a gooey S'more Muffin to add a little sparkle to your Sunday, this book has everything you need to treat yourself and celebrate every day.

Includes 70 new and exclusive recipes requested by her followers, a photograph for every recipe, popular classics from her blog - Mini Egg NYC Cookies, Chocolate Orange Cupcakes, Kinder Bueno Cheesecake, and more!

Tickets are £10, which is redeemable against purchase of the book on the night.

The event will take place 7pm on Tuesday, 9 August at the bookshop (venue is subject to change).

Linghams

248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies