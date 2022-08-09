9 Aug 2022 - Jane Dunn Talks Jane's Patisserie, Celebrate!

Published: 14th June 2022 11:33

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome Jane Dunn to chat about her new recipe book The team at Linghams is looking forward to chatting all things cakes with Jane because good things come to those who bake!

Synopsis

From bestselling author Jane Dunn, the blogger and baker behind Jane's Patisserie, Celebrate! is packed with simple bakes, mouth-watering flavours, and iconic treats that will make every day special.

Whether you're looking for a fancy funfetti sponge cake for a Birthday, a chunky Mini Egg Cookie for Easter, or a gooey S'more Muffin to add a little sparkle to your Sunday, this book has everything you need to treat yourself and celebrate every day.

Includes 70 new and exclusive recipes requested by her followers, a photograph for every recipe, popular classics from her blog - Mini Egg NYC Cookies, Chocolate Orange Cupcakes, Kinder Bueno Cheesecake, and more!

Tickets are £10, which is redeemable against purchase of the book on the night.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place 7pm on Tuesday, 9 August at the bookshop (venue is subject to change).



248 Telegraph Road

Heswall, Wirral

Merseyside

CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

