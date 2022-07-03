3 Jul 2022 - Alpine Society Annual Alpines for All Plant Sale

Published: 20th June 2022 10:49

The Wirral and West Cheshire Group of the Alpine Society will hold their annual plant sale on Sunday, 3 July



Past Plant Sale held at Ness Botanic Gardens.

The Society says: "This is a great chance to buy rare and unusual plants, not normally seen in garden centres, grown for sale by enthusiastic members of the local Alpine Garden Society Group, and on offer at very reasonable prices."

Specialist growers will also be attending including Aberconwy Nursery, the Welsh alpine plant specialists.

There will be a display of specimen plants and advice on growing alpines will be freely given.

The Wirral and West Cheshire branch collaborate closely with Ness Gardens and members volunteer in the gardens to help maintain the alpine plant collection and display areas.

They are excited to be holding their annual plant sale ‘Alpines for All', on Sunday 3 July 2022, between 10am to 3pm. They say: "Come along, it's worth a visit!"

The popular plant fair is scheduled to take place outside the Visitor Centre, in the forecourt of Mickwell House at the top of the driveway from the car parks. It is free to attend the fair and if you wish to also visit inside Ness Gardens, usual rates apply.

Photograph by Janet Hails, taken from Alpine Garden Society's Facebook page

Sunday 3 July, 10am - 3pm

Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness

Neston

South Wirral

CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300

e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk



