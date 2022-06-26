26 Jun 2022 - Concerto for Violin and Orchestra by Mendelssohn

Published: 20th June 2022 12:37

This Sunday, 26 June at 3pm the Matinée Concert Series focusses on The Classical Era.

Wirral-based Orchestra dell'Arte, will be showcasing a star violinist from North Wales, Xander Croft, in the fabulous Concerto for Violin and Orchestra by Mendelssohn. Do come and hear him on his exciting journey as a professional musician.

We will also be playing music by Bach, the Brandenburg No 3, and Beethoven, his rousing Symphony No 7.

The Orchestra is conducted by Edward Peak in the Concert Room of St George's Hall, Liverpool.

Tickets are £17.50, reduced to £8 for scholl age children. Available online from Eventbrite and at the door.

Sunday, 26 June at 3pm

St George's Hall

Liverpool

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.