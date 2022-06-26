26 Jun 2022 - Briarfield Open Gardens

Published: 21st June 2022 13:54

The beautiful gardens at Briarfield are open for all, this Sunday afternoon

Briarfield gardens, as part of the National Garden Scheme, are having an open garden day on Sunday 26th June.

Come along to our gardens and explore all the magnificence they have to offer.

Our exciting new garden, The Coach House, has stunning views of the Welsh hills. The recently revitalised garden is full of colour with herbaceous borders, and a cut flower area, plus a productive fruit and vegetable patch. The wooded hillside is work in progress.

A date for the diary and not to be missed, visit and help support wonderful local charities. The profits from all events we run throughout the year, go toward local and worthy charities, including Claire House, Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Carers Trust.

11.00am to 5.00pm

Adults £5.00, children free

Cash only event

For more information, visit ngs.org.uk.

Briarfield

The Rake

Burton

CH64 5TL

