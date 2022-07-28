  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
28 Jul 2022 - Wirral Bird Club, Peregrines Living in the City

Published: 27th June 2022 11:48

Wirral Bird Club - Peregrines Living in the City - An Illustrated Presentation by Chris Tynan

A Peregrine falcon. CREDIT: RSPB Liverpool
 
Thursday 28th July 2022, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm. 

Looking at issues affecting these birds in rural areas, Chris says: "'I have been the group leader of RSPB Liverpool for over 20 years, leading walks all over the North West. I have supported many nest protection projects."

This talk will look at the history and persecution of Peregrine falcons, and their increases into urban areas in the last 30 years. We will also enjoy an intimate breeding season."

This illustrated presentation will take place at St Bridget's Church Centre, West Kirby.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

St Bridget's Church Centre
Church Road
West Kirby
Wirral
CH48 7HL 

