2-3 Jul 2022 - Open Gardens at Poulton Hall in Bebington

The parkland and gardens near Neston, will be open to visitors, in aid of charity

The gardens of Poulton Hall will be open to the public this Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd July, from 2.00pm to 5.00pm. Enter through the Wardrobe, attended by the Witch and see Narnia and other worlds of make-believe reflected in the layout and statuary, Cream teas and other attractions.





The open event is in aid of the Wirral Wildlife charity on Saturday and The Samaritans on Sunday.

Adult general admission is £6, or £9.50 to include a cream tea. Children may visit, free of charge.

All well-behaved dogs are most welcome too.

Pre-book Your Tickets via TicketSource Or pay on the day. More information is also available on the website poultonhall.co.uk.

Poulton Hall

Bebington

CH63 9LN

