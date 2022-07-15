15 Jul 2022 - Burton and Puddington Village Family Social
The Village Hall Committee says: "Looking forward to seeing you"
CREDIT: Facebook\ Gladstone Village Hall
The Burton & Puddington Village Family Social will take place on the sports pavilion behind Gladstone Village Hall in Burton village and you are invited.
Join our challenging mini treasure trial our sports clubs snooker-bowls-cricket-tennis, enjoy a drink at the bar, bring your garden games.
Friday, 15th July - 6pm
Sports Pavillion
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH
