The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
15 Jul 2022 - Burton and Puddington Village Family Social

Published: 10th July 2022 21:32

The Village Hall Committee says: "Looking forward to seeing you"

The sports pavillion behind Gladstone Village HallCREDIT: Facebook\ Gladstone Village Hall

The Burton & Puddington Village Family Social will take place on the sports pavilion behind Gladstone Village Hall in Burton village and you are invited.

Join our challenging mini treasure trial our sports clubs snooker-bowls-cricket-tennis, enjoy a drink at the bar, bring your garden games. 

Friday, 15th July - 6pm

Sports Pavillion
Gladstone Village Hall
The Village
Burton
Neston
CH64 5TH 

 

 

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
