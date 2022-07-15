15 Jul 2022 - Burton and Puddington Village Family Social

Published: 10th July 2022 21:32

The Village Hall Committee says: "Looking forward to seeing you"

CREDIT: Facebook\ Gladstone Village Hall

The Burton & Puddington Village Family Social will take place on the sports pavilion behind Gladstone Village Hall in Burton village and you are invited.

Join our challenging mini treasure trial our sports clubs snooker-bowls-cricket-tennis, enjoy a drink at the bar, bring your garden games.

Friday, 15th July - 6pm

Sports Pavillion

Gladstone Village Hall

The Village

Burton

Neston

CH64 5TH

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.