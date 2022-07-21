  • Bookmark this page

21 Jul 2022 - Open Air Theatre The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny

Published: 1st July 2022 12:13

Quantum Theatre are bringing the Beatrix Potter magic onstage at the outdoor theatre, Ness Gardens

Quantum Theatre will perform in the gardens with an enchanting new adaptation of one of Beatrix Potter's best-loved stories, The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny.

Peter and his naughty cousin Benjamin know very well that they are not to go into Mr McGregor's garden, but they cannot resist and soon they find themselves in all sorts of scrapes, caught In a net, trapped by a snarling cat and face to face with Mr McGregor himself!

How will they ever escape? Can Old Mr Bunny come to the rescue in time? And whatever will Mr McGregor make of all those footprints in the flower beds?

 Open Air Theatre The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny

Michael Whitmore's charming adaptation will have you spellbound so why not grab the kids, a blanket and a picnic and join Peter and Benjamin on their hair-raising adventures - a magical afternoon of fun for all the family.

21 July 2022 - 5.30pm to 7.30pm

Family tickets from £15.50, Children £5.50, Adults £8.50

Book Your Tickets Today

The performance will last 1 hour and 35 minutes with an interval halfway through.

This is an open-air theatre so please dress for the weather and bring a picnic blanket or low chairs to sit on (the performance will go ahead in light rain).
Ness Botanic Gardens

Ness Botanic Gardens
Ness
Neston
South Wirral
CH64 4AY

t: 0151 795 6300
e: nessgdns@liverpool.ac.uk

 

 

