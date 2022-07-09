  • Bookmark this page

9 Jul 2022 - 70s, 80s & 90s Charity Party Night

Published: 5th July 2022 12:55

Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge Hospital WUTH Charity Party Night

 70s, 80s & 90s Charity Party Night

Saturday 9th July 2022, from 7.30pm to midnight

 Tickets cost £10

Tickets available from the Charity Office at Arrowe Park Hospital,  Birkenhead CH49 5PE, by calling 0151 482 7788 or by email to philip.crawford@nhs.net.

 EMAIL TO BOOK

Heswall Hall
Telegraph Rd
Heswall
CH60 0AF

 

