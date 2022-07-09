9 Jul 2022 - 70s, 80s & 90s Charity Party Night
Arrowe Park and Clatterbridge Hospital WUTH Charity Party Night
Saturday 9th July 2022, from 7.30pm to midnight
Tickets cost £10
Tickets available from the Charity Office at Arrowe Park Hospital, Birkenhead CH49 5PE, by calling 0151 482 7788 or by email to philip.crawford@nhs.net.
Heswall Hall
Telegraph Rd
Heswall
CH60 0AF
