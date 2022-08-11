  • Bookmark this page

11 Aug 2022 - An Evening with Jess Kidd and Her New Book The Night Ship

Published: 8th July 2022 15:54

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome Jess Kidd to chat about her new book The Night Ship

The Linghams' team is thrilled to welcome the lovely Jess Kidd back to Wirral, talking about her spooky new tale The Night Ship.

An Evening with Jess Kidd and Her New Book The Night Ship

Synopsis

1629. Embarking on a journey in search of her father, a young girl called Mayken boards the Batavia, the most impressive sea vessel of the age. During the long voyage, this curious and resourceful child must find her place in the ship's busy world and she soon uncovers shadowy secrets above and below deck. As tensions spiral, the fate of the ship and all on board becomes increasingly uncertain.

1989. Gil, a boy mourning the death of his mother, is placed in the care of his irritable and reclusive grandfather. Their home is a shack on a tiny fishing island off the Australian coast, notable only for its reefs and wrecked boats. This is no place for a teenager struggling with a dark past and Gil's actions soon get him noticed by the wrong people.

The Night Ship is an enthralling tale of human cruelty, fate and friendship and of two children, hundreds of years apart, whose fates are inextricably bound together.

Tickets are £10, which is redeemable against purchase of the book on the night.

The event will take place 7pm on Thursday, 11 August at the bookshop on Telegraph Road, Heswall.

Linghams

248 Telegraph Road
Heswall, Wirral
Merseyside
CH60 7SG

t: 0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

 

 

