  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

31 July 2022 - Family Fun Day with the Friends of West Vale

Published: 11th July 2022 15:42

An afternoon of family fun in your local park organised by the Friends of West Vale Park

 Family Fun Day with the Friends of West Vale

Activities will include:

- Climbing Wall -
- Circus Skills Workshop -
- Small Animals Corner -
- Craft Tables -
- Plus Lots More! -

Hip & Harmony will provide entertainment throughout the afternoon with their fantastic dancing displays, choir and 64 N'Ukes ukelele group.

Sunday 31st July between 12pm and 4pm 

The event is being kindly sponsored by Neston Town Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council and also, Nisa.

West Vale Park
West Vale
Little Neston
Neston
CH64 0SF

 

 

 
Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies