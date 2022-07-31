31 July 2022 - Family Fun Day with the Friends of West Vale
|Published: 11th July 2022 15:42
An afternoon of family fun in your local park organised by the Friends of West Vale Park
Activities will include:
- Climbing Wall -
- Circus Skills Workshop -
- Small Animals Corner -
- Craft Tables -
- Plus Lots More! -
Hip & Harmony will provide entertainment throughout the afternoon with their fantastic dancing displays, choir and 64 N'Ukes ukelele group.
Sunday 31st July between 12pm and 4pm
The event is being kindly sponsored by Neston Town Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council and also, Nisa.
West Vale Park
West Vale
Little Neston
Neston
CH64 0SF
