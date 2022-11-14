14 Nov 2022 - NEW DATE TV's Davina McCall Book Talk & Signing

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall welcome television star Davina McCall to talk Menopausing: The Self-help Guide

Linghams are thrilled to announce this Davina McCall event, chatting about her new book written with Dr Naomi Potter, and they will be interviewed by Radio 4's Shari Vahl.

This is an 'in conversation' event followed by a book signing. There will be an opportunity to pre submit your questions at the end of the booking process. Questions will be chosen at random by the interviewer to put to Davina.

Of Menopausing: The Self-help Guide 2022, Red magazine have said: "We can't wait for this."

Synopsis

Menopausing is more than just a book, it's a movement. An uprising.

Menopause affects every woman, and yet so many approach it with shame, fear, misinformation or silence.

Why is no one talking about this?

Who has the correct information?

And how can we get it?

That's how this book has come about. We are going to tell you the truth, so you can make an informed decision about your life and your body ... mic drop!

For too long, women have had to keep quiet about the menopause - its onset, its symptoms, its treatments - and what it means for us. Menopausing will build an empowered, supportive community to break this terrible silence once and for all. By exploring and explaining the science, debunking damaging myths, and smashing the taboos around the perimenopause and menopause, this book will equip women to make the most informed decisions about their health... and their lives.

Menopausing will also celebrate the sharing of stories, enabling women to feel less alone and more understood, and talk openly and positively about menopause.No more scaremongering: just evidence-based info.

No shame: real women, real menopause stories, real empathy, real community.

Honest, no-holds-barred advice: Dry vagina? Zero sex drive? Hair loss? We've got it covered.

The start of a movement: to get everyone talking about the menopause in every home, GP surgery and workspace

Tickets are £22 and include a copy of the book, couples tickets available for £32.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place 7pm on NEW DATE & VENUE Monday, 14 November at Thornton Hall Hotel and Spa - Torintone Suite, Neston Road, Thornton Hough, Wirral CH63 1JF.

