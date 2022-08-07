  • Bookmark this page

7 Aug 2022 - Jimjams & Friends Summer Extravaganza

Published: 27th July 2022 09:04

For the second year, Jimjams & Friends bring you a Summer Extravaganza in the heart of Neston.

Jimjams & Friends Summer Extravaganza

Taking place in the Green Flag award-winning Stanney Fields Park, the event will feature over 30 stalls, live entertainment, food & drink and the Giant Jimjams Gifts Mousehunt.

There's also a fancy dress competition for those who feel like dressing up!

Stalls include: Jimjams Gifts; Grey Star Jewellery; RJ Elegance; Essentially Josephine; Buckabar; Wagga Swagga; Paige's Cakes & Bakes; Heart 'n' Soul Knots; Willaston Coffee; Paisley Grey; Glitter Garden; Fellici's Ice Cream; Crystals & Daisies and more..

Free entry, all welcome.

Sunday 7 August 2022, 11am to 5pm

Stanney Fields Park
Hinderton Road
Neston
CH64 9PE

