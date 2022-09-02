2 Sep 2022 - Kerbside Collections Roadshow at Neston Market

Published: 27th July 2022 09:23

Earlier this year, Cheshire West and Chester Council announced upcoming changes to its kerbside collection services.

Over the course of 2022, a new system is being rolled out across the Council's area, with new bins being delivered to households around a week before the revised service begins in their locality. (Check your scheduled date here).

Already, households have been required to start paying for their garden waste collection bins. Additional changes will now be made to recycling.

In future there will be a blue-lidded wheelie bin for paper and card and a red-lidded wheelie bin for the rest of your recyclable materials. These will replace the existing green boxes.

Households will receive their new bins alongside an information pack which will contain instructions on what needs to be placed in each one.

Recycling collections will be changing from weekly to fortnightly, withcollection points staying the same.

Council officerswill be attending a number of roadshows across the area to answer any questions from residents about the new service. In Neston, the team will be at Neston Market on Friday 2 September from 9am to 1pm.

If you can't attend, you can find more information about all of Cheshire West and Chester's waste and recycling services on their website, here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.