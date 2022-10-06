6 Oct 2022 - You're Invited to Wirral Met's On-campus Open Day

Published: 3rd August 2022 18:53

Wirral Met is opening its doors to prospective students and you are invited

Wirral Met is opening its doors to prospective students on Thursday 6th October, 4.30pm to 7pm.

Explore the college's state-of-the-art facilities

Take part in interactive demos

Speak to the college's friendly tutors and support teams

Meet students

Ask any questions and make an application for 2022 or 2023

It's not too late to join the College this September - Wirral Met has spaces on career-led courses, apprenticeships and traineeships.



With five specialist campuses offering a wide range of career-led courses for ages 16 and over, you are sure to find the right pathway for you!

Twelve Quays

Morpeth Dock, Shore Road, Birkenhead, CH41 1AG

- Access to Higher Education -

- Animal Management -

- Art, Design, Creative Media and Music -

- Automotive -

- Childcare and Early Years -

- Computing and IT -

- Engineering -

- Health and Social Care -

- Science -

- Social Studies -

- Teacher Training -

Conway Park

Europa Boulevard, Birkenhead, CH41 4NT

- British Sign Language -

- English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) -

- Hairdressing, Beauty Therapy & Makeup -

- Hospitality and Culinary Arts -

- Prep for Life / Supported Internships -

- Travel, Tourism and Airline Operations -

Wirral Waters

Tower Road, Birkenhead, CH41 1AA

- Bricklaying -

- Carpentry and Joinery -

- Electrical Installation -

- Painting and Decorating -

- Plumbing and Gas -

- Plastering -

The Oval

Old Chester Road, Bebington, CH63 7LH

- Sports Coaching -

- Personal Training -

- Public Services -

- Uniformed Services -

- Military Preparation -

Hamilton

Argyle Street, Birkenhead, CH41 6AY

- Accounting and Professional Studies -

- Human Resources (CIPD) -

