22 Sep 22 - Wirral Bird Club - Beyond 66.5 Degrees North - Arctic Norway

Published: 7th August 2022 18:58

An illustrated presentation by Richard Steel

In this talk, Wirral based award-winning wildlife photographer Richard Steel, takes us on a summer trip through Finland and up to Arctic Norway and the most north-eastern point of mainland Europe.

In the land of midnight sun, where all sense of time is lost, even during the summer months the visitor can be challenged with some harsh weather conditions.

However, the battle against the elements in the stark but beautiful landscapes is worthwhile to capture some wonderful bird species.

There are no hides here and so a photographer's field craft skills to capture good images are often put to the full test.

This talk will take you on a journey from the Pine Grosbeak of the Lapland forests to fascinating insights into the behaviour of a Ruff lek on the tundra.

Visitors are very welcome, and the cost is £4.00, which includes tea/coffee and biscuits.

This is not a ticket event - please just come along.

Details of further illustrated presentations and field trips can be found on our website at wirralbirdclub.com or by ringing Bill on 07795 148140.

Thursday 22nd September 2022, from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm 

. CREDIT: Richard Steel. Pictured is a Ruff.

 St Bridget's Church Centre
Church Road
West Kirby
Wirral
CH48 7HL

