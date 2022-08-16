  • Bookmark this page

16 Aug 2022 - Dedicated Drop in Session Neston Town Council Strategy 2022-25

Published: 15th August 2022 11:28

Neston Town Council 2022-25 - It's Time to Have Your Say!

We want to ensure that the local community is actively involved in our future direction and strategy and so, have set up an extensive consultation on our draft Corporate Strategy 2022-2025.

We are keen to make sure we are working in the way you want us to work, and we are striving to achieve the things that you want us to achieve. As such, we will be running drop-in sessions to provide face-to-face opportunities to ask questions and discuss ideas.

Read the full article about the strategy and consultation, and find links to complete the strategy online, in the news article here.

Have Your Say on the Future Srategy of Neston Town Council

Three drop-in events will be held at the Town Hall

Tuesday, 16th August from 6pm to 7pm

Tuesday, 30th August from 12 noon to 5pm

Wednesday, 31st August from 9am to 12 noon

The documents are also available to view at various venues in our area such as Neston Library, Little Neston Post Office, the Neston Community and Youth Centre and at our Councillors' surgeries at Neston Library. Or why not call to our weekly Friday Market, where our staff can assist you in accessing the consultation.

Neston Library
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6QE

 
 
 
 
