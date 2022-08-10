6 Sep 22 - Robert Harris An Act of Oblivion Book Talk and Signing

Published: 10th August 2022 16:12

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are thrilled to welcome back Sunday Times bestseller Robert Harris

Act of Oblivion is an epic journey across continents, and a chase like no other. It is the thrilling new novel by Robert Harris.

Robert Harris is the author of fourteen bestselling novels: the Cicero Trilogy - Imperium, Lustrum and Dictator - Fatherland, Enigma, Archangel, Pompeii, The Ghost, The Fear Index, An Officer and a Spy, which won four prizes including the Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction, Conclave, Munich, The Second Sleep and V2.

Robert Harris' work has been translated into forty languages and he is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature. He lives in West Berkshire.

Synopsis

‘From what is it they flee?'

He took a while to reply. By the time he spoke the men had gone inside. He said quietly, ‘They killed the King.'

1660. Colonel Edward Whalley and his son-in-law, Colonel William Goffe, cross the Atlantic. They are on the run and wanted for the murder of Charles I. Under the provisions of the Act of Oblivion, they have been found guilty in absentia of high treason.

In London, Richard Nayler, secretary of the regicide committee of the Privy Council, is tasked with tracking down the fugitives. He'll stop at nothing until the two men are brought to justice. A reward hangs over their heads - for their capture, dead or alive.

‘A master storyteller' - Observer

'The king of the page-turning thriller' - i Paper

‘Harris's cleverness, judgment and eye for detail are second to none' - Sunday Times

‘Harris writes with a skill and ingenuity that few other novelists can match' - Financial Times

‘Harris is a master of historical fiction, a compelling author who brings to life the recent and ancient past' - TLS

Tickets are £22 and include a copy of the book, couples' tickets are available for £32 (two tickets; one book).

REGISTER HERE The event will take place 7pm on Tuesday, 6th September at The Neston Club Station Road Parkgate CH64 6QJ.

