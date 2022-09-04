4 Sep 2022 - Come Along to Try Morris Dancing
|Published: 15th August 2022 10:19
Come and have a try at Morris dancing with Mersey Morris Men!
CREDIT: Serena Piccoli. The Mersey Morris Men performing at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations hosted by the Friends of Hadlow Road Station.
We are a friendly, mixed side who dance across the Wirral peninsula, Liverpool, Cheshire and beyond.
It's brilliant fun and keeps you fit along with many sociable trips to the pub!
CREDIT: David Sejrup. Picture taken at the Big Lunch Platinum Jubilee celebration June 2022.
No previous experience necessary and all welcome - children should be accompanied by an adult.
Sunday 4th September, from 2pm to 4pm
No need to book, just come along.
Community Hall
Melrose Avenue
Hoylake
CH47 3BP
Comments
