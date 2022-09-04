4 Sep 2022 - Come Along to Try Morris Dancing

Come and have a try at Morris dancing with Mersey Morris Men!

CREDIT: Serena Piccoli. The Mersey Morris Men performing at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations hosted by the Friends of Hadlow Road Station.

We are a friendly, mixed side who dance across the Wirral peninsula, Liverpool, Cheshire and beyond.

It's brilliant fun and keeps you fit along with many sociable trips to the pub!

CREDIT: David Sejrup. Picture taken at the Big Lunch Platinum Jubilee celebration June 2022.