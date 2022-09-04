  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for putting in the work on AMA and making local news and information readily accessible for local people."
- TC, Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

4 Sep 2022 - Come Along to Try Morris Dancing

Published: 15th August 2022 10:19

Come and have a try at Morris dancing with Mersey Morris Men!

CREDIT: Serena PiccoliCREDIT: Serena Piccoli. The Mersey Morris Men performing at the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations hosted by the Friends of Hadlow Road Station.

We are a friendly, mixed side who dance across the Wirral peninsula, Liverpool, Cheshire and beyond.

It's brilliant fun and keeps you fit along with many sociable trips to the pub!

CREDIT: David SejrupCREDIT: David Sejrup. Picture taken at the Big Lunch Platinum Jubilee celebration June 2022.

No previous experience necessary and all welcome - children should be accompanied by an adult.

Sunday 4th September, from 2pm to 4pm

No need to book, just come along.

Community Hall
Melrose Avenue
Hoylake
CH47 3BP 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies