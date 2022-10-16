16 Oct 2022 - Taylor Jenkins Reid Book Signing In-store

Published: 15th August 2022 14:44

Linghams Booksellers of Heswall are excited to announce that Taylor Jenkins Reid will be in-store signing copies of her latest book

Taylor Jenkins Reid is the New York Times bestselling author of eight novels, including Malibu Rising, Daisy Jones & The Six, and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

Taylor lives in Los Angeles with her husband and their daughter.

Synopsis

Carrie Soto is fierce, and her determination to win at any cost has not made her popular.

By the time Carrie retires from tennis, she is the best player the world has ever seen. She has shattered every record and claimed twenty Slam titles. And if you ask her, she is entitled to every one. She sacrificed nearly everything to become the best, with her father as her coach.

But six years after her retirement, Carrie finds herself sitting in the stands of the 1994 US Open, watching her record be taken from her by a brutal, stunning, British player named Nicki Chan.

At thirty-seven years old, Carrie makes the monumental decision to come out of retirement and be coached by her father for one last year in an attempt to reclaim her record. Even if the sports media says that they never liked the ‘Battle-Axe' anyway. Even if her body doesn't move as fast as it did. And even if it means swallowing her pride to train with a man she once almost opened her heart to: Bowe Huntley. Like her, he has something to prove before he gives up the game forever.

In spite of it all: Carrie Soto is back, for one epic final season. In this riveting and unforgettable novel, Taylor Jenkins Reid tells a story about the cost of greatness and a legendary athlete attempting a comeback.

Tickets are £16.99 including a copy of the book, and there is only a limited number available.

REGISTER HERE The event will take place at 3pm on Sunday, 16th October at the bookstore. This is a book signing only and not a talk event.

Unfortunately, due to restrictions, it won't be possible to pose for pictures with Taylor.

Please be advised that queuing will be outside the shop, so please dress for the weather.

248 Telegraph Road

Heswall

CH60 7SG

0151 342 7290 | e: books@linghams.co.uk t:e:

Usual Opening Times: 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday

