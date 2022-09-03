3 Sep 2022 - Jess Says Kids Let's Disco for Alder Hey NICU

Published: 21st August 2022 20:45

There will be lots of fun, games and dancing at the annual charity disco Jess Weaver was made a youth charity ambassador for Alder Hey children's hospital in 2015 and she always strives to do her best and raise even more money for the charity. This new appeal is to help fund a new state of the art Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The new Surgical NICU is a joint project between Alder Hey and Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust as the Liverpool Neonatal Partnership.

With a tombola, guess the name of the bear game, guess how many jelly beans and a lucky dip, your little people will have a fantastic afternoon of fun, all in the name of charity. Refreshments will also be available; with sweet cones, cakes and chocolate Olipops for sale. Saturday 3rd September, 1.30pm to 3.30pm Tickets on the door are £5 per child, under 3s go free

St Michael and All Angels Church

Marshlands Road

Little Neston

CH64 4AD

More About the New Facility



The new unit is planned to offer a further twenty two neonatal cots for Liverpool and will feature eighteen individual family rooms where parents can be alongside their poorly new-borns whilst they're receiving expert care.

This will address a shared concern between Liverpool Women's and Alder Hey that babies who need specialist surgery currently have to be transferred to Alder Hey to get the care they need and are then transferred back to Liverpool Women's Hospital to continue their specialist neonatal care.

The planned facility will cost sixteen and a half million pounds to build, with the charity appeal aiming to contribute £2.5million. Charity funding will provide ‘over and above' enhancements and equipment for both the clinical space and family areas, elevating it from a facility that provides families with a safe and secure environment, to a truly world-class facility that wraps around families with the most vulnerable babies in the region.

Specialist neonatal staff from Liverpool Women's Hospital will plan to work alongside Alder Hey at the new NICU ensuring that poorly babies are transferred between the two hospitals as little as possible.

