  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

3 Sep 2022 - Jess Says Kids Let's Disco for Alder Hey NICU

Published: 21st August 2022 20:45

There will be lots of fun, games and dancing at the annual charity disco

Jess Weaver was made a youth charity ambassador for Alder Hey children's hospital in 2015 and she always strives to do her best and raise even more money for the charity.

This new appeal is to help fund a new state of the art Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The new Surgical NICU is a joint project between Alder Hey and Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust as the Liverpool Neonatal Partnership.

With a tombola, guess the name of the bear game, guess how many jelly beans and a lucky dip, your little people will have a fantastic afternoon of fun, all in the name of charity.

Refreshments will also be available; with sweet cones, cakes and chocolate Olipops for sale. 

Saturday 3rd September, 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Tickets on the door are £5 per child, under 3s go free

Kids' Disco poster

St Michael and All Angels Church
Marshlands Road
Little Neston
CH64 4AD

More About the New Facility

The new unit is planned to offer a further twenty two neonatal cots for Liverpool and will feature eighteen individual family rooms where parents can be alongside their poorly new-borns whilst they're receiving expert care.

This will address a shared concern between Liverpool Women's and Alder Hey that babies who need specialist surgery currently have to be transferred to Alder Hey to get the care they need and are then transferred back to Liverpool Women's Hospital to continue their specialist neonatal care.

The planned facility will cost sixteen and a half million pounds to build, with the charity appeal aiming to contribute £2.5million. Charity funding will provide ‘over and above' enhancements and equipment for both the clinical space and family areas, elevating it from a facility that provides families with a safe and secure environment, to a truly world-class facility that wraps around families with the most vulnerable babies in the region.

Specialist neonatal staff from Liverpool Women's Hospital will plan to work alongside Alder Hey at the new NICU ensuring that poorly babies are transferred between the two hospitals as little as possible.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies