18 Sep 2022 - Wedding Open Day at Parkgate Clubhouse

Join us on Sunday 18th September for our Wedding Open Day here at Parkgate Clubhouse

Events Manager Courtney Roberts, says: "Join us on Sunday 18th September for our Wedding Open Day here at Parkgate Clubhouse.

"Meet our lovely events team, talk to local suppliers, and view our fantastic wedding facilities.

"Entry is free and you'll be greeted with a glass of fizz on arrival - no need to book, just pop down on the day!"

Sunday 18th September, 1.30pm to 4pm



Parkgate Clubhouse

The Neston Club

Station Road

Parkgate

CH64 6QJ

