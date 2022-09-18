18 Sep 2022 - Wedding Open Day at Parkgate Clubhouse
|Published: 23rd August 2022 11:12
Join us on Sunday 18th September for our Wedding Open Day here at Parkgate Clubhouse
Events Manager Courtney Roberts, says: "Join us on Sunday 18th September for our Wedding Open Day here at Parkgate Clubhouse.
"Meet our lovely events team, talk to local suppliers, and view our fantastic wedding facilities.
"Entry is free and you'll be greeted with a glass of fizz on arrival - no need to book, just pop down on the day!"
Sunday 18th September, 1.30pm to 4pm
Parkgate Clubhouse
The Neston Club
Station Road
Parkgate
CH64 6QJ
