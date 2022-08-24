  • Bookmark this page

24 Aug 2022- Ukrainian Independence Day Coffee Afternoon

Published: 23rd August 2022 12:17

Join our coffee afternoon at Neston Library, in support of Ukrainian Independence Day

Come along to Neston Library TOMORROW AFTERNOON for a taste of Ukrainian culture and to mingle with new members of our community and their hosts.

The library will be festooned with decorations and there will be lots of cakes, biscuits, sweets, face painting, bubbles and games in the garden (weather forecast isn't great, so come along suitably dressed).

There will be Ukrainian food for people to try and young musicians entertaining us, with some Ukrainian music.

Everyone is welcome - it's a great opportunity to meet some of the wonderful guests that we have within the community, and their hosts too.

Find out on the day how the library service supports speakers of other languages.

Wednesday 24 August, 2pm onwards
Neston Library
Parkgate Road
Neston
CH64 6QE

 

