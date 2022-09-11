  • Bookmark this page

11 Sep 2022 - Neston Earth Festival is Back

Published: 23rd August 2022 12:51

Neston Earth Festival is returning to Neston Community Youth Centre, after a three-year break

NCYC and Neston Earth Group have collaborated to bring back the hugely popular festival, where a wide range of environmental and wildlife organisations and businesses will provide ideas, inspiration and resources for people to go greener.

This year's family friendly festival will take place on Sunday, 11 September 2022, between12pm and 4pm with free entry.

A host of environmental organisations and businesses will have stalls and activities on the day, including Chester Zoo, Welsh Dee Trust, Neston High School, Extinction Rebellion, Neston Fairtrade Group, Wirral Tree Wardens , ReJiggery, The End of the Avenue, Eco Communities, Willaston Community Farm, Just Riding Along, Pawprints Wildlife Rescue, Amber Button CIC, Chester Grosvenor Museum.

There will be plenty of free, fun activities, demonstrations, displays and resources to inspire and help people to reduce their impact on the planet, including:

  • Sustainable gift stalls
  • Free bike safety checks
  • Recycled craft workshops
  • Local and vegan food stalls
  • Spoon carving
  • Storytime
  • Interactive activities
  • Natural History display
  • Precious Plastic recycling demonstrations
  • Tree trail with prizes
  • Picnic areas
  • Live Music
  • Live animals!
  • Facepainting
  • NEG Pledge Tree campaign
Sunday 11 September 2022, from 12pm to 4pm

Neston Earth Group was formed in 2019 with the aim of promoting environmental action in Neston. The group meets monthly and currently has several ongoing activities, campaigning for plastic recycling with local businesses, supporting the tree warden programme and promoting the litter picking hub network. It has been working with Neston Civic Society and Friends of Lees Lane Ponds to devise a Neston Tree Trail, one of the activities to be launched at the Festival.

The next meeting of Neston Earth Group is on Monday, 19th September, from 6.45pm at NCYC and anyone keen to take action for the environment is welcome to attend.

For more information about Neston Earth Festival, email nestonearthgroup@gmail.com.

Neston Community Youth Centre
Burton Road
Little Neston
Neston
CH64 9RE

 

 

