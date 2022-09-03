3 Sep 2022 - Chubby GC and Gary Gobstopper Set to Get Neston Laughing

Published: 24th August 2022 18:00

The hilarious Chubby GC and Gary Gobstopper will be back onstage at Neston Royal British Legion



With one man, on one stage, performing two great acts, you are promised over two hours of non-stop comedy.

Gary Gobstopper is an eyewatering treat and Chubby GC is the only Roy Chubby Brown tribute act, actually endorsed by the man himself.

Tickets are currently on special offer for £12 each before the price rises to £15, so be quick to grab your seat(s) before the Legion gets all booked up.

Saturday, 3rd September

Please call into Neston RBL to purchase tickets or ring Tom at TBT Events on 07468 563452.

Neston RBL Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight

Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.

Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

t: 0151 336 4630

