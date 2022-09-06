  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
6 Sep 2022 - Ness Neighbours' Coffee Morning

Published: 30th August 2022 09:42

Ness Neighbours host monthly coffee mornings at Ness Village Hall

coffee cup

Tuesday 6th September, 10am to 12pm 

Come along to celebrate Ness Neighbours' fifth birthday!

On Tuesday 6th September at Ness Village Hall, there will be a special birthday coffee morning to celebrate the founding of our popular monthly social event, back in 2017.

In addition to birthday decorations and the cutting of our cake, there will be a raffle with several donated prizes, plus the usual selection of delicious homemade cakes and freshly brewed coffee. All of this for £3.00.

Ness Neighbours' coffee mornings, as always, take place between 10am and 12pm, on the first Tuesday of every month, in Ness Village Hall.

Ness Village Hall
Neston Road
Ness
Cheshire
CH64 4AT

 

